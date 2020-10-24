Anthony Laspopoulos

Anthony “Tony” Laspopoulos, 78, formerly of Brigantine, NJ, passed away October 21, 2020 at Our Lady’s Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Pleasantville, NJ where he was a patient since March 23, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, Tony was a son of the late Emmanuel “Mike” and Diamond (Xavious) Laspopoulos. Tony went to Reading High School until 1960 and then joined Uncle Sam’s US Army. He served two years, most of the time in Germany until 1962. He worked a few odd jobs here and there, but his heart was as a bartender at the West Reading Hotel and the West Reading Tavern. There he met the love of his life and moved to Atlantic City to be with her. He went to Dealer school in Caesars Casino where she was a cocktail waitress. He stayed working at the casino even after she passed. He retired from Caesars with over 20 years of service with many commendations of excellence. Tony is survived by his sister Mary wife of Gary Van Horn, Wyomissing and his brother Peter husband of Jeannette Laspopoulos, Hamburg. Visitation for Tony will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com