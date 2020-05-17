Anthony Lupo
Anthony Lupo, 92, of Muhlenberg Township, died May 15, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village. He was the widower of Irene Lupo, and a son of the late Henry and Jennie (Longone) Lupo. Survivors: two daughters: Lisa, wife of Rick Greenly of Fleetwood, and Linda, wife of Chuck Rightmyer of Birdsboro; two grandchildren, Amanda, wife of Christopher Laird and Chad, husband of Amanda (Harsel) Rightmyer; two great grandchildren, Amelia Laird and Dylan Rightmyer; and one sister, Jean Armao. Anthony was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Eisenbrey and Angela Lupo. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The graveside service will be private, however, it will be live-streamed Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Click on the link at the bottom of Anthony’s obituary page on www.Stitzels.com. Please make sure the volume is not muted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
