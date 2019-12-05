|
Anthony Di Blasi Myers Anthony Di Blasi Myers, 17, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, December 4th, at his residence in the company of family members and friends. Anthony was born in Reading, PA on April 3, 2002, a son of Jessica Di Blasi Myers and Edward L. Myers, of Reading, PA. A member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, he was an 11th grade student at Berks Catholic High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society. Anthony lettered in Football, Ice Hockey and Track & Field at Berks Catholic. He was a 2nd Team PA Football News All-State kick and punt returner in 2018 and a PIAA District 3 football champion in 2017. In addition to his parents and maternal grandfather, Peter Di Blasi, Anthony is also survived by a sister, Giavanna Di Blasi Myers, and brother, Nico Di Blasi Myers, both living at home. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 2 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, December 8th at John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA Friends and relatives are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Monday, December 9th at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. 3rd and Franklin Streets in Reading, PA. Please arrive at the church by 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anthony’s 501(c)(3) organization “The Anthony Myers Movement” at 1518 N 15th Street Reading, PA 19604, for the purpose of supporting Anthony’s mission of helping other families in need. Mausoleum Encrypment at Gethsemane Cemetery Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019