Anthony Philip Chiralo, “Phil,” died on October 25, 2019, of renal failure after having a mild stroke. He was born January 7, 1924, in Reading, Pa., to Philip and Mary Elizabeth Chiralo. After coming home from serving in the Army Air Corp. during the 2nd World War as a technical sergeant (TSgt.), he married Mary Jane Gaul on October 12, 1946. They gave birth to two boys, Robert and Joel. They were married for 68 years when she died in 2014. Phil had a long technical career in radio, television and appliance repair for BOR Radio Inc., Philco, and as a regional representative for Litton Microwaves. He enjoyed world travel and photography, and was an avid walker. He attended and served Hope Lutheran Church in Reading, Pa. He is survived by his youngest son, Joel Anthony Chiralo; and grandchild, Jey Miles Chiralo, of Carney, Md. The family has chosen to have a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please give to a mental health charity of your choosing as it was an issue close to his heart.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019