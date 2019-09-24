|
|
Anthony "Tony" "Uncle Et" Paradiso, 57, of Philadelphia passed away September 21, 2019.
Beloved son of Frances Paradiso and the late Joseph Paradiso. Devoted brother to Maria Paradiso and Joey Paradiso Druecker and brother-in-law to Marisa Tiberi and Kevin Druecker. Cherished uncle and godfather to Aidan, Jacquelyn and Harrison Druecker. Loving friend to
Stephen Lutgens.
Tony was born and raised in Reading, Pa., and graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School.
Tony was a graduate of Drexel University. His
professional life allowed him the opportunity to live and establish life-long friends in Denver, Detroit, Cleveland and, finally, his beloved Philadelphia. Professionally, he was an accomplished mechanical engineer, and award
winning sales engineer at Siemens and, most recently,
director of vendor digital relations for Sonepar USA.
Tony loved life and lived to travel. He was so generous with his heart. He always brought people together with
celebration. He loved the city of Philadelphia and was
thrilled to be back home. Tony was the first to know the new and exciting restaurants and lounges to enjoy. He will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Old Saint Mary's Church, 252 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, where the family will
receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
An expression of sympathy or fond memories may be shared at www.dinanfuneralhome.com or at www.legacy.com.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Human Rights Campaign at www.hrc.org or Manna Philadelphia at https://www.mannapa.org/.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019