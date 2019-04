Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Pastore.

Anthony J. Pastore, 55, of Reading, passed away April 1st in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Anthony and Jean L. (Sonner) Pastore. He was the owner of AJ's

Reconditioned Appliances since 1982.

Surviving are two sisters, Patricia Pastore and Mary

Bagley; one brother, Joseph Pastore; nieces and nephews.

There will be no listed funeral services. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-370-1300