Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Piotrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Piotrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Piotrowski Obituary
Anthony C. “Tony” Piotrowski, 63, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in his home. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Frances D. (Pool) Piotrowski. He was a former Teamster member and an active member and sponsor of AA. Tony is survived by his sons, Clayton J., Mt. Penn; and Richard A., husband of Rebecca, Muhlenberg; grandchildren: Emery, Cole and Liam; cousin, Donna Bond, Reading; and girlfriend, Johanna Pearson. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with services beginning at 4:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caron Foundation, 243 N Galen Hall Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -