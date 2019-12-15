|
Anthony C. “Tony” Piotrowski, 63, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in his home. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Frances D. (Pool) Piotrowski. He was a former Teamster member and an active member and sponsor of AA. Tony is survived by his sons, Clayton J., Mt. Penn; and Richard A., husband of Rebecca, Muhlenberg; grandchildren: Emery, Cole and Liam; cousin, Donna Bond, Reading; and girlfriend, Johanna Pearson. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with services beginning at 4:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caron Foundation, 243 N Galen Hall Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019