Anthony Pizzo Anthony Pizzo, 92, died October 29, 2019 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was the widower of Mary G. (Doleniak) Pizzo, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born, September 2, 1927, in Reading, he was a son of the late Anthony Pizzo, Sr. and Catherine C. (Cappadona) Pizzo. Anthony was a graduate of Reading High School. He was employed with Stickler Products, Reading for a number of years; then Luden’s for 10 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1987, where he was a clerk at the South 5th Street office in Reading for over 30 years. Anthony was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. In his younger years, he was a pitcher in various softball leagues in Reading, including the Charmer’s Corner and Stork Hotel leagues. He enjoyed going to casinos. Surviving are his two children: Michael A. Pizzo of Muhlenberg Township and Judith A. (Pizzo) Pelka of Reading. Other survivors include his three grandsons: Christopher Pelka, Matthew Pelka and Michael Pelka. He is also survived by several nieces. Anthony was preceded in death by his four siblings: Mary Moser, Joseph Pizzo, Charles Pizzo and David Pizzo. Services wetre held Friday at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale. Burial was private at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Ft. Washington, PA 19034. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019