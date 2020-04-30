Antoinette “Toni” Albrecht, 95, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:28 am in Berks Heim. Born in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Antoinette was the daughter of the late Marro and Sandarella (DiGiacomo) Gosso. She was a member of Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. She was the owner of Antoinette Albrecht Beauty Salon for 30 years retiring in 1991. She will be remembered for her deep love for her family and many friends. Antoinette is survived by her son Kim E. Hammerschmidt, husband of Susan L. Hammerschmidt of Sinking Spring, granddaughter Taryn, a great grandson, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Louis Salvi, Morris Salvi, Mildred Salvi, Irene Ambrose, Santa Ambrose, and Carmen Ambrose. Graveside Service will be private held at the convenience of the family in Gethsemane Cemetery. Monsignor John J. Grabish will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Antoinette Albrecht. Due to the current environment, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.