Antoinette M. (Vitale) Formando Antoinette M. (Vitale) Formando, 90, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Sara (Talarico) Vitale. She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., a huge Philadelphia Phillies Fan and a member of World Gym and Planet Fitness. Antoinette also loved baking and cooking for her family. She worked as a receptionist and cashier for Manderbach Ford and then for the former Bayliss Olds for many years until retiring in 2001. Antoinette is survived by her sons: Frank C., husband of Kathleen M., Exeter Township, Thomas A. husband of Mattie, Minersville, and Anthony L. husband of Ginger, San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren; Joie, Gabriela, Dominic and Luca. Antoinette is also survived by her comare Jeanne Fry. She is predeceased by her sister Isabelle Lupacchini and her brother John L. Vitale. A viewing with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com