1/1
Antoinette (Vitale) Formando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette M. (Vitale) Formando Antoinette M. (Vitale) Formando, 90, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Sara (Talarico) Vitale. She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., a huge Philadelphia Phillies Fan and a member of World Gym and Planet Fitness. Antoinette also loved baking and cooking for her family. She worked as a receptionist and cashier for Manderbach Ford and then for the former Bayliss Olds for many years until retiring in 2001. Antoinette is survived by her sons: Frank C., husband of Kathleen M., Exeter Township, Thomas A. husband of Mattie, Minersville, and Anthony L. husband of Ginger, San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren; Joie, Gabriela, Dominic and Luca. Antoinette is also survived by her comare Jeanne Fry. She is predeceased by her sister Isabelle Lupacchini and her brother John L. Vitale. A viewing with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved