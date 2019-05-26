Antoinette Ohlinger, 92, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 20th at Sacred Heart Villa.

Antoinette was born in Reading, Pa., on September 5, 1926, a daughter of the late

Julia (DeLillo) and Frank Barbitta. She was the widow of Donald E. Ohlinger, who predeceased her in 2010. She was a member of Olivet UCC Reformed Church, Reading, Pa.

Antoinette is survived by her son, Kirk Ohlinger,

husband of Mary (nee McDevitt); 3 grandchildren:

Nathaniel, Luke, husband of Keri, and Michael. Also 2 great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Logan Ohlinger. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Tillie, widow of Henry Kantner, of Texas; Mary, wife of Raymond Guidotto, of Temple; Rosalie, widow of Emidio Camilli, of Reading;

Patricia, widow of Clarence Snyder, of Reading; and Frank Barbitta, husband of Betty.

She was predeceased by 3 brothers: Joseph, Anthony and Samuel Barbitta; and 2 sisters, Carmela Barbitta and

Dolores Blieler, of Reading.

Friends and relatives may call Friday, May 31st from

9-9:30 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service at 9:30 a.m. Casketed interment will follow at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, Pa.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



