Antoinette Joffred Okonski, 91, of Hyde Park, passed away on March 24, 2020. Her husband, Donata J. Okonski, passed away on March 26, 2008. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Anna (Mazzei) Joffred. She was a candy decorator at R.M. Palmer, West Reading for 27 years retiring in 1992. Antoinette is survived by her children, Donna Okonski-Casiano, Reading, and Christopher M. Okonski, husband of Karen Stern, Exeter Twp.; three grandchildren: Stephanie Lynn, Zachary Scott and Mackenzie Lynn Okonski; three step-grandchildren: Kim, Sean and Brandon Stern; sister, Rosie Marino, Reading, and brother, Louis Joffred, Sun City, AZ. She was predeceased by one son, Patrick J. Okonski in 1965 and five siblings: John, Joseph, Michael, and Anthony Joffred and Grace Orlando. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog, Chico. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020