Antonio J. Talarigo, Jr. Antonio J. Talarigo, Jr., 79, of Reading, passed away Saturday, November 7th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Antonio was born in Reading, PA on June 27, 1941, a son of the late Elizabeth (Hiester) Talarigo and Antonio J. Talarigo. He was the husband of Mary Lou Talarigo, who survives him. He graduated from Reading High School, class of 1959 and served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was later employed as an Inspector at Car Tech Reading, PA., for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He loved to help other neighbors fixing things and he had an enjoyable sense of humor. In addition to his wife, Mary Lou, Antonio is survived by a daughter, Lori E. Pichardo, wife of Jim Cinelli, of Reading, PA; and a son,Anthony Talarigo, of Wynnewood, PA; He is also survived by a brother, Albert Talarigo, husband of Bonnie Talarigo, of Reinholds, PA. He is also survived by 5 Grandchildren Gemma and Maxwell Talarigo and Julian, Isaac and Antonia Pichardo. He was predeceased by a sister, Grace Wessner and a brothers Tom and Joseph Talarigo. A public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 12th at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA Military service by the US Army Honor Guard and Encryptment will be at 11 Am in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
