Antonio Pagan, 67, of Reading, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in San Sebastián, he was the son of Ana Celia Perez Pagan, Reading, and the late Prudencio Pagan. Antonio was a warm, caring, and selfless person. He was a loving husband of Nannette (Lopez) Pagan. They married on July 13, 1991. He enjoyed volunteering with his wife delivering for the Meals on Wheels program, being a foster parent (from 1992-1996), and being a part of the Hamburg Lions Club. He was known to tell stories and relish about his past employment with the Port Authority of New Jersey as a bus driver. He loved listening to Johnny Cash or Elvis Presley and sharing his joy of music with his family. In addition to his wife and mother, Antonio is survived by four daughters: Lisette Pagan, companion to Angel Velez, of New Jersey, Cynthia Pagan, of Reading, Lindsey, wife of Roy L. DelRosario, Orwigsburg, and Yelitza Pagan, Kutztown; Three sisters Connie Pagan, Nelida Mercado, and Anselma Alers, all of Reading; and his granddaughter, Brittany Ortiz. Family and friends may pay their respects through the online viewing options via www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com on Antonio Pagan’s obituary page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Encore, Meal on Wheels Program, 40 N 9th St, Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.