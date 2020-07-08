April Rosenbaum

April A. (Kerns) Rosenbaum, 71, wife of Joseph E. Rosenbaum, of Union Twp., Douglassville, PA, died Tuesday at Reading Hospital Tower Health. Born in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Pietrzykowski) Kerns. Mrs. Rosenbaum was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1966. Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, Eric W. Rosenbaum and his wife Brooke, Shillington; one daughter, Amy Lynn wife of John Bornhofen, Birdsboro; and three grandchildren, Reagan, Jillian and Declan Rosenbaum. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover & Beech Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 9:45 until 10:45 in the Gathering Center of St. Aloysius Church. Contributions may be made in her memory to the, Boone Area Library, 129 N. Mill St., Birdsboro, PA 19508; www.justgiving.com/boonearealibraryinc
Those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
