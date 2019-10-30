|
|
Arabel Ely (Wagner) Diamant Arabel Ely Diamant (nee Wagner) passed away Monday 8 July 2019 at her home in Madison, Alabama. Arabel was born 18 October 1936 in Reading, Pennsylvania, near her hometown of Hamburg, to Mabel and Earl Wagner. She is survived by her husband Alan; sons Bryce and Kevin; daughters-in-law Kathleen and Susan; and grandchildren Hannah, Grant and Leslie. Arabel graduated from Hamburg High School, where she was active in athletic and other extracurricular activities. She continued studies at Penn State University, the Sorbonne in France, University of Pennsylvania, University of Maryland, Georgetown University and at continuing education classes in Alabama. A dedicated educator, she taught French, English and English to Speakers of Other Languages at high schools in Havre De Grace, Maryland; Springfield, Pennsylvania (where she also coached women’s JV basketball) and Silver Spring, Maryland. After retirement, she volunteered as a French teacher in adult continuing education in Huntsville, Alabama. In many ways, Arabel emulated her parents: She enjoyed learning, teaching, homemaking, crafts, games, travel, and community and family activities. She was an active member of women’s clubs in Maryland and Alabama. A literature and history buff, she enjoyed reading and book discussions. Her hobbies included knitting and Bridge. She enjoyed classical and popular music, and played piano for nursing home residents and at family gatherings. Arabel was active in the Women’s Rights movement, participating in political discourse and demonstrations in Washington, DC. Arabel loved sports and attended professional baseball games in Baltimore and Huntsville. She was a volunteer scorekeeper for senior softball in Huntsville, and attended sports games played by her children and grandchildren. Arabel will be buried in St. John’s Cemetery in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, 9 November 2019, at 11 am. Those who wish to attend, please arrive at St. John’s Church parking lot before 11 am for the procession to the cemetery. (The cemetery is next to the church.) Arrangements are being made with Leibensperger Funeral Home and St. John’s Lutheran Church Reverend Mark Jensen in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, we suggest contributing to St John’s Lutheran Church or The March of Dimes in her honor.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019