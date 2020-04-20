|
Arbutus (Bootsy) Ellen Focht Arbutus (Bootsy) Ellen Focht, 95, resident of The Woods at Cedar Run in Camp Hill, passed away April 19th after a short stay at the Gardens in Camp Hill. Born in Antes Forte, Pa., she grew up in Williamsport, and was the daughter of Raymond P. Smith and Josephine Maria Kadash. Before becoming a stay at home mommy, she worked in the bookkeeping department of the Williamsport Narrow Fabric Company, and later as a corresponding secretary for the Williamsport Sears and Roebuck Company. She was the widow of Herbert O. Focht to whom she was happily married for 38 years. She is survived by four children, Dianne E. Fisher, of Stouchsburg, Pa., Debra J. Takach, of Duncannon, Pa., and twin sons: Kevin C. Focht of Brodheadsville, Pa., and Keith H. Focht, of Etters, Pa. – 5 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 4 3/4 great grandchildren, she also had step great grandchildren she never got to meet due to logistics. She is the author of: “Twins Troubles and Triumphs”, “Today I Love You”, “How to Cope with a Heart Attack”, “ Naughty Angel”- 2 sequels, “The Cardinal Sings”, “There is a Heaven”, “Impossibly Yours”, “Been There, Done That, and Now This”. For 21 years the “Arbutus E. Focht” monthly column could be found in the Middletown, Pa. Press and Journal Senior Citizen’s News, for kids over 50. She laughingly declared that her only regret during her 50 years of writing, was not knowing how to spell the word hors d’oeuvre without first looking in the dictionary. While living in The Villages, in Florida, she authored contributions to the Villages Daily Sun and appeared in articles focusing on her large collection of hats and her affiliation with the “Village Idiots” (a let’s have fun group). She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, The PA Club, The Singles, The Crimson Gems Red Hat Society, and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Camp Hill, PA. A private interment will be in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill, PA with a graveside service to be conducted by Pastor Jack Horner of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.Parthemore.com for service day and time announcements or to send messages of condolence to Mrs. Focht’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020