Ardelene J. Huggins

Ardelene J. Huggins Obituary
Ardelene J. (Fields) Huggins, 92, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Mifflin Court, Shillignton. She was the wife of the late Daniel R. Huggins, who passed away November 1, 2007. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren D. and Dorothy M. (Adam) Field. She was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Penn High School. Ardelene is survived by her son D. Scott husband of Denise M. Huggins, Lititz and one granddaughter Danielle C. Holbein wife of Ryan, Lititz. The family has chosen to hold a private viewing at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a private interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , , Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 906 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
