Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardelle Heffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardelle Heffner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardelle Heffner Obituary
Ardelle A. (Ohlinger) Heffner, 82, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Earl F. Heffner, who passed away Feb. 6, 2016. Ardelle, a daughter of the late Earl E. and Marie (Fitterling) Ohlinger, was born in Spring Twp. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa A., wife of Jeffrey Landsberger; two grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Landsberger; and a grandcat, Barney. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Ohlinger; and two sisters, Mae M. Degler, and Evelyn Speicher. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. She was a hairdresser for many years. She loved to go to the casino, bake, and travel. Services are private at this time. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -