Ardelle A. (Ohlinger) Heffner, 82, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Earl F. Heffner, who passed away Feb. 6, 2016. Ardelle, a daughter of the late Earl E. and Marie (Fitterling) Ohlinger, was born in Spring Twp. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa A., wife of Jeffrey Landsberger; two grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Landsberger; and a grandcat, Barney. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Ohlinger; and two sisters, Mae M. Degler, and Evelyn Speicher. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. She was a hairdresser for many years. She loved to go to the casino, bake, and travel. Services are private at this time. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020