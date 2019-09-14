|
Ardelle R. Orth, 102, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:56 a.m., in Berks Heim.
She was the wife of the late Charles W. Orth, who passed away February 15, 1983.
Born in Reading, Mrs. Orth was the
daughter of the late Walter R. and Helen A. (Heberling) Drey.
She was a life member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Reading, where she sang in the choir, and was a Sunday school teacher for 30 years.
Mrs. Orth is survived by her son, Kirk W. Orth, husband of the late Sallie A. Orth, of Stony Creek Mills;
grandchildren: Karen Rimby, wife of Steve Rimby; Chris Orth, husband of Lori Orth; Keith Orth, husband of
Christine Orth; Jared Orth; and great-grandchildren: Ryan Rimby, Paige Orth, Dalton Orth, Travis Orth and Liam Orth.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kerry L. Orth,
husband of Sally A. Orth, of Sinking Spring, who passed away in 2013; and her brother, Marvin R. Drey, husband of Janet Drey.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend William B. Fryer Jr. will
officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean
Funeral Home, Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 449 North 9th Street, Reading, PA, 19601 in memory of Mrs. Ardelle R. Orth. Online
condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.