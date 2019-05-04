Arianna Faith Estrada, 23 months, of Reading, died suddenly, April 30, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West

Reading.

Born, May 27, 2017, in Bern Township, she was a daughter of Jose Alberto Estrada and Melissa Helene Will, of Reading.

A miracle to her parents, Arianna was an exceptionally happy baby. She loved to sing, dance and read books. Her smile would light up a room and as an affectionate little girl, she held a special place in many people's hearts.

Arianna attended Norma De Hoyos Daycare 2, LLC,

Reading, since she was six weeks old. Her parents would like to thank the daycare owner and staff who took such special care of her.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her three siblings: Damarius C. Estrada, 19; Angela L. Estrada, 17; and Gavin E. Will, 11, all of Reading.

Other survivors include her paternal grandmother,

Lillian Estrada, of Reading; and her paternal step-grandfather, Alberto D. Diaz, of Reading. There are also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

Arianna was preceded in death by her maternal grand-parents, William James Jr. and Toni Lyn (Covatta) Will.

Jose and Melissa would like to express their gratitude to all those who showed their love and support over the past few days.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Out of respect for the family, it is requested that young children not attend the viewing or service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Norma De Hoyos Daycare 2, LLC., 810 Oley Street, Floor 2,

Reading, PA 19604.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



