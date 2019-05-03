Reverend Arlan M. Bond, 84, passed away in Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook on Wednesday, surrounded by his

loving family.

Arlan was married to Mary (Fewkes) Bond. Arlan and Mary would have

celebrated twenty-one loving years of marriage on May 9th.

Arlan was predeceased by his first wife, Janet (Lynn) Bond who passed away in 1997.

Born in Upper Tulpehocken Township, he was the son of the late Herbert and Mary (Schucker) Bond.

Arlan was a member of St. Thomas Church in Bernville.

Arlan was a 1953 graduate of Penn Bernville High School. He attended the Wyomissing Polytech Institute in

Wyomissing.

He graduated from the Evangelical School of Theology in Myerstown and Eastern University in St. David's.

When Arlan was young, he worked on the family farm. He then was employed by Quaker Alloy Casting Co., in Myerstown.

Arlan then served as a pastor at Lansdale Schwenkfelder Church in Lansdale and later at Zion's Spies Evangelical and Reformed Church in Alsace Twp.

Arlan served as pastor for a brief period at St. John's Host Church in Bernville.

Arlan served as interim pastor on two occasions at St. Thomas Church in Bernville.

Additional survivors include two sons, Reverend Randy A. Bond and wife, Deanna (Jones) Bond, of Hamburg, and Steven P. Bond and wife, Sharon (Strogis) Bond, of Hatfield.

There are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Also, there are five siblings: Wayne, Earl and Richard Bond, Myrle Schlappich and Annamae Speicher.

Arlan was predeceased by two siblings, Elsie Fritz and Leroy Bond.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 6 until 8:00 p.m. in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville.

On Monday, May 6th a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., in St. Thomas Church, 536 N, Main St., Bernville. A viewing will be held Monday in the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Reverend Len Zellers and Reverend Doctor Daniel Lute will officiate the funeral service.

Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in

Bernville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tel Hai Assurance Fund, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral services. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



