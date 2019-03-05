Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlan Burkert.

Arlan R. Burkert, 83, of Fleetwood, passed away in the residence of his niece, Constance R. Koch, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rubie R. (Reinhard) Burkert.

Born in Fleetwood, he was the son of the late Harry Burkert and Katie L. (Fegely) Burkert.

Arlan was U.S. Army reservist from 1957 to 1963. He had worked at Caloric Corporation in Topton for 30 years until its closing. He retired at East Penn Manufacturing in 2000.

Arlan was an avid hunter who would go on hunts in

Alaska, Montana and Maine. He was a supporter of the NRA and owned a large collection of antique rifles and shotguns. He was a member of Fleetwood Fish and Gun Club. He supported his community by volunteering for Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, Fire Police and Ambulance Crew. He also was a member of the Breakfast Brothers. Arlan belonged to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. He and Rubie loved vacations and visited many states, spending a month in Alaska and going to the Grand Ole Opry. His favorite musical group was the Bee Gees.

Arlan is survived by his brother, Kenneth G. Burkert, of Fleetwood. He also loved his 11 nieces, nephews and 3

godchildren, which he treated as if they were his children.

A visitation will be on Friday, March 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Arlan to the Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, P.O. Box 605, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



