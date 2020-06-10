Arlene Burns
Arlene M. Burns, 83, passed away on June 9, 2020, in her West Reading residence. She was the wife of James R. Burns; they were married on March 16, 1957. Born in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Ella D. (Manwiller) Hoffmaster. She was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School in 1954. The greatest gift she gave her family was staying home to help raise and guide her three loving children. She also worked at Salon's Department Store, West Reading for 14 years and volunteered at the Reading Hospital Gift Shop. She loved to shop at Boscov's, vacation in the islands, and listen to music. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Kathleen A. Bethke, Exeter Twp., Timothy M. Burns and Mark A. Burns both of West Reading and three grandchildren: Yeardley Y., wife of Jordan Landis, Gabriella F. Burns, and Caleb M. Burns. Two siblings, Shirley, wife of Richard Huhn, Birdsboro and David, husband of Catherine Hoffmaster, Stouchsburg. A viewing will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with services to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
JUN
15
Burial
01:00 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
