Arlene Rosemary Chirieleison, 78, of

Muhlenberg Township, died February 7, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading, surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 28, 1940, in New Philadelphia,

Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Crouch Sr. and Charlotte (Ambromovage) Crouch.

She was a 1958 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Arlene was employed as an office manager and supervisor with H. Ortisky Clothing for over 30 years, retiring in 2001.

Arlene was an avid painter and a lover of all animals.

Surviving are her two sons, Dean R., husband of Tracy J. Chirieleison, of Oley, and Bruce A., husband of Gina A. Chirieleison, of Kaneohe, Hawaii.

There are also four grandchildren: Teodisio A., Dean M., Kasimira A. and Faith J. Chirieleison.

Also surviving is her brother, Clarence Crouch Jr., of Temple.

Arlene was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Helbert.

Services will be held Monday, February 11th, at 12:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



