Arlene Feeman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene K. Feeman, 91, of Lebanon, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. She was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1928 to the late William M. Kissling and Anna Kissling nee Dussinger in Wernersville. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ. and retired as a secretary for Monumental Life. Arlene was a volunteer at Cedar Haven. Surviving are son William A. Feeman; grandchildren Adam J. Feeman and Holly Ann Feeman; brother Edward Kissling; sister Mary Jane Bidler. She was preceded in death by husband Ray W. Feeman; son Timothy R. Feeman; 6 brothers; 1 sister. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved