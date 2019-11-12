|
Arlene F. Folk Arlene F. (Smith) Folk, 76, of Lyon Station, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of Richard C. Folk, who died on December 21, 2016. They were married on February 23, 1963. Born in Mertztown, PA, Arlene was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Amelia W. (Schaeffer) Smith. Mrs. Folk was a member of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Kutztown, and was employed as a Dietary Aide by The Lutheran Home at Topton for 25 years, until her retirement. She was a member of Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association, Oley, Lyons Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Kutztown Grange, and a former member of Kutztown and Topton Senior Citizen Groups. Arlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Arlene is survived by her three children, Marlene G. (Folk) Strauss, Lyon Station; Melain A. (Folk) wife of Gerald P. Sward, Topton, and Martin A. Folk, Lyon Station; 11 grandchildren, Joshua M. Folk, Tasha R. Sward, Ashley L. Strauss, Christopher G. Sward, Amber L. Folk, Dale W. Folk, Kyle B. Folk, Marissa L. Strauss, Marc R. Folk, Matthew R. Strauss and Allyson G. Folk; and five great-grandchildren, Callie E. Rilk, Kyler Folk, Owen Folk, Xander Sword and Nathaniel Strauss. She is also survived by her siblings, Stanley Smith, Northampton, Althea Rohrbach, Mertztown, Cleon Smith, Mertztown, Kenneth Smith, Mertztown, and Robert Smith. In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amber R. Krammes in 2005; and siblings, Willard Smith, Lorraine Snyder and GlenRoy Smith. A funeral service to celebrate Arlene’s life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Dr. Jennifer M. Bannerman, officiating. Relatives and friends may call on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Arlene’s memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019