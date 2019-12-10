|
|
Arlene B. Fox Arlene B. Fox, 92, Jackson Twp., Lebanon Co., passed Mon., Dec. 9. Widow of Clarence VE Fox. Survivors: son Gary; grandchildren Marisa & Keith; 3 great grandchildren; Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, www.mullfh.com. Wayne & Amanda (nee’ Wolfe) Noll. She is survived by her son: Gary L. (Margo) Fox; her grandchildren: Marisa L. (Michael) Gawrys & Keith M. (Tonya) Fox; her great grandchildren: Ella, Emma, Wyatt; and by her sister: Shirley Phillips. Entombment will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 AM, in the Mausoleum of Grandview Memorial Park, Annville, Lebanon Co. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019