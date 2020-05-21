Arlene Frey
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Frey Arlene Frey, 91, departed from our lives peacefully on May 19, 2020 from her home of 13 years in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She came to Fort Lauderdale, FL to be with her son and family after leaving Fleetwood, PA. where she spent 20 years with LeRoy Hoffman. Arlene Frey entered this world on January 28, 1929 to Monroe Harner Herbein and Nora Potts Seidel from Oley, Pennsylvania. Arlene was born the youngest of 13 siblings. Survived by her son Larry Frey and daughter-in-law JoAnn Frey, her Grandchildren Teri Greives and Shannon Weghorst and Step Grandchildren Starr, Scott and Sean and her great Granddaughter Cassie and great great Grandson Ryan There will be a private service at a later date. tmralph.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved