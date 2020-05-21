Arlene Frey Arlene Frey, 91, departed from our lives peacefully on May 19, 2020 from her home of 13 years in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She came to Fort Lauderdale, FL to be with her son and family after leaving Fleetwood, PA. where she spent 20 years with LeRoy Hoffman. Arlene Frey entered this world on January 28, 1929 to Monroe Harner Herbein and Nora Potts Seidel from Oley, Pennsylvania. Arlene was born the youngest of 13 siblings. Survived by her son Larry Frey and daughter-in-law JoAnn Frey, her Grandchildren Teri Greives and Shannon Weghorst and Step Grandchildren Starr, Scott and Sean and her great Granddaughter Cassie and great great Grandson Ryan There will be a private service at a later date. tmralph.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.