Arlene F. Froding, 91 years old, exceptional mother and grandmother who will always be cherished, passed away in Mansfield, Texas, on April 19, 2019.

Resident of Reading for 65 years, Arlene was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Daughter of the

late Charles and Helen (Williams) Freligh, she was a graduate of Hempstead High School, New York.

She was proud to serve as a member of the U.S. Navy Waves stationed in Norfolk, Va.,

during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge.

Arlene was trained as a Bell Telephone operator and

retired from Metropolitan Edison Company after 28 years as telephone operator.

Arlene traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Sweden. She was an avid reader, enjoyed classic movies, dining out, Broadway shows, bowling and visiting with her many friends. She was well known for her sense of humor and huge heart.

She was a charter member of Waves International,

WIMSA (Women in Military Service of America) and Blue Mountain Waves. She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. She was president and longtime board member of Met Ed Retirees Association.

She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Edward Froding, originally from Stockholm, Sweden.

Remaining family members include her daughter, Patricia Stokes; son-in-law, David Stokes; and grandson, Trevor Stokes, all from Dallas, Texas.

