Arlene V. Heffner, 91, a resident at Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late William S. Heffner, died January 15, 2014.

Born in Tilden Twp., she was the daughter of the late

Oscar S. and Ella (Potteiger) Adams. She was a member of St. Luke's Church, Shoemakersville. She worked as a folder at the former Globe Underwear Company, Shoemakersville. She was a member of Shoemakersville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed traveling and going to casinos with her husband, loved playing bingo and had visited all 50 states.

Arlene is survived by three daughters: Linda L. (Heffner), wife of Thomas W. Geisweit, Sinking Spring; Susan A. (Heffner), wife of Bryan W. Althouse, Shoemakersville; and LuAnn V. (Heffner), wife of Dale E. Clouser, Glenmoore; two granddaughters; three grandsons; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Richard L. Adams, husband of Patricia, Hamburg; and two sisters:

Audrey L. (Adams), wife of Michael Schorr, Surfside Beach, S.C., and Sharon A. (Adams) Endes, Sinking Spring. She was predeceased by a grandson, four brothers and two sisters.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Twp. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Rittenhouse Village and Caring Hospice for the excellent care and compassion that was shown to Arlene. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.




