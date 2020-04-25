|
Arlene M. Hoffman, 86, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Gardens of West Shore Nursing Home, Camp Hill. Arlene was the widow of James F. Hoffman, Sr. She was born on September 19, 1933 in Reading and was the daughter of the late Arlington and Florence (Dengler) Weaver. Arlene was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, Middletown. She was a graduate of Reading Senior High School Class of 1951. Over the years, Arlene worked for several different places like Ludens Candy Factory, Berkshire Knitting Mill and HIA (Huntleigh Corp) but the place she spent most of her career was with Kmart Corp with 27 years of service. Arlene was an avid bowler for over 30 years and belonged to a number of leagues at ABC East Lanes. She also enjoyed playing BINGO. Surviving are her sons, James F. Hoffman, Jr. (Judy Magaro) and Glenn R. Hoffman (Cheryl); her daughters, Linda M. Mensch (William) and Sharon A. Saltsgiver; her brother, Arlan Weaver (Linda); 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great, Great Grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Middletown with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider donation to Alzheimer’s Association, 9378, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolence may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020