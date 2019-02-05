Arlene Ruth (Trupe) Kohler, 91, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., died Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Grand Strand

Medical Center.

Born in Berks County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence T. and Roberta (Eberly) Trupe. Arlene was retired from Bass Pro Outlet, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Surviving are her two sons, Robert F. Kauffman, husband of Dian Kauffman, of Reading; and Joseph E. Kohler Jr., husband of Debbie Kohler, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and her stepdaughter, Mary Lou Henne, of Pocono Mountains, Pa. Other survivors include her two brothers, Harold L. Trupe, of Blandon; and Clarence K. Trupe, of Cumru Township.

Arlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Lee Sosna; and by her sister, Shirley E. Hess.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.




