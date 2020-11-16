Arlene M. Frey Arlene M. Frey, 91, formerly of Reading, passed away Saturday, November 14th, at the Linden Village, Lebanon. Arlene was born in Reading, on January 10, 1929, a daughter of the late Edna (Wolfgang) and Joseph Kase. She was the widow of Robert A. Frey. Mr. Frey died January 28, 2015. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Arlene graduated from Reading High School in 1946. Mrs. Frey worked as a secretary at Albright College, Reading, for 22 years, retiring in 1992. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Deborah A., wife of John E. Connolly, of Sinking Spring; Susan E., wife of Edwin A. Youst, of Reinholds and a son, Thomas A., husband of Anita L. Frey, of Lebanon. Arlene is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth J. Schumacher, of Muhlenberg Township. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Brian, Nicole, David, Diana, Alex, Katie, Maddie; 11 great grandchildren: Tyler, Ben, Grace, Kaylah, Lucy, Landon, Obi, Isa, Luke, Chloe and Madilyn. She was predeceased by a son, James R. Frey, in 2015 and a brother Harold F. Kase. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Association 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
