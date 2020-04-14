|
|
Arlene M. Hopkins, 91, of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of James M. Hopkins, who died December 24, 2015. Born in Sinking Spring, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Edna (Miller) Wealand. Arlene worked as a sewing machine operator for March Sportswear. She was a member of Zion's Church, Windsor Castle. Arlene enjoyed her home and the cats she had over the years. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Arlene's caregiver: Esther Bixler. Arlene is survived by two daughters: Gail L. Moyer, wife of Stephen Moyer, Sr., Leesport; and Carol L. Werley, Hamburg; seven grandchildren: Brian Werley, Denise Romig, Todd Werley, Stephen Moyer, Jr., Eric Moyer, Andrew Moyer and Matthew Moyer, nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson: Daniel Werley; and a sister: Jeanette Moore. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Church, 770 Zion's Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020