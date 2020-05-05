Arlene P. Reiver
Arlene P. (Wishneski) Reiver Arlene P. (Wishneski) Reiver, 96, passed away May 4, 2020, at Berks Heim. Her husband, Vernon L. Reiver, died on April 13, 1986. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Hospidor) Wishneski. She was a graduate of St. Peters High School. Arlene was employed by the Reading Eagle Company as a switchboard operator, retiring in 1993. The family would like to thank the staff at Berks Heim for the excellent care they provided to Arlene. She was blessed with eight children: Kathy, deceased (Tom), Reinholds, Judith (Michael) Soondar, Jonestown, Claudia, widow of Micky, Tallent, York, PA, Maureen Ferretti, Leesport, Charles Reiver, Wernersville, Timothy, deceased (Vicky), Wernersville and Maryann Reiver, Wernersville. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren also survive her. Arlene was predeceased by two brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
