Arlene Pearl “Pinkie” Watt, 91, of Oley, formerly of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Paul Watt Sr. Sadly, William Sr. passed in 2000. Born in Reading, on December 16, 1927, Pinkie was a daughter of the late Harold and Pearl M. (Stoudt) Heckman. She was a Reading High School graduate. She was employed part-time at Palmer’s Candies, Kelray Knitting Mills and Wegman’s Poultry Farm. Pinkie volunteered at her church thrift store in Delaware. She was very active in the church with the ladies’ group and helped out with the soup kitchen and singing hymns. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and plants. Surviving are six children: Janet Rae (Watt) Levan and her husband, D. Nelson, of Orchard, Iowa; Bonnie Lynn (Watt) Schaeffer and her husband, William, of Womelsdorf; Eva Pearl (Watt) Hart, of Exeter Twp., wife of the late David Hart; Ricky Lee Watt and his wife, Ellen, of Oley; William Paul Watt Jr., of Topton; and Sandra Kay (Watt) Griesmer and her husband, Lee, of Oley; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Pinkie is preceded in death by three sons: John William Watt (2013), Michael Anthony Watt (1973) and Frank Scott Watt (2014). A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Auman’s Inc. Funeral home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pinkie will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, William Sr., in Friedens Cemetery, Oley. Fond memories and online condolences can be shared with the family at www. AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019