Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Arlene M. Rentschler, 89, of Womelsdorf, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the wife of Oscar R. Rentschler, who died December 7, 1996. Born in Stouchsburg, on May 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Florence (Kintzer) Miller. A 1947 graduate of Stouchsburg/Robesonia School, Arlene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Stouchsburg. She was employed at Berkshire Knitting Mills, Wyomissing. Arlene enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, going to lunch with her friends, playing cards, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughters: Stacie Stauffer, of Womelsdorf; Tammy, wife of Matthew Ritter, of Shillington; and Julie Rentschler, of Harrisburg; grandchildren: Benjamin and Jason Stauffer; Nakia and Keyana Rentschler; and Chloe, Lily and Jack Ritter; great-grandson, Carter Rentschler; sister, Barbara Brown, of Stouchsburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters: Betty Wilhelm, Marie Hartman and Shirley Himmelberger; and a brother, Harold Miller. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Stouchsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
