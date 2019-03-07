Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene (Kalbach) Shollenberger.

Arlene A. Shollenberger, 77, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of Leroy A. Shollenberger, who died on February 6, 2018.

Born in Penn Twp., she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Mamie (Berger) Kalbach.

Arlene was a member of Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ, Strausstown. She enjoyed gardening, her flower beds and cooking.

Arlene is survived by her children: Steve A.

Shollenberger, husband of Sue (Parker) Shollenberger,

Tulpehocken Twp., Arlan L. Shollenberger, husband of Corina (Moyer) Shollenberger, Myerstown, Bruce R.

Shollenberger, companion of Brenda Guthrie, Jefferson Twp., and Cathy L. (Shollenberger) Bicksler, Upper Bern Twp.; four grandchildren: Melissa Hix, Erica Miller, Jacob Shollenberger and Tyler Shollenberger; and six

great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters: Esther (Kalbach), wife of Paul Miller, June (Kalbach), wife of Paul Dunkelberger, Maryanne (Kalbach), wife of David DeBoard, and Ruth Kalbach.

Arlene was predeceased by a sister, Martha (Kalbach), wife of Lee Acker.

Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Monday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Twp. For

