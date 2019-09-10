|
|
Arlene M. Wentzel, 83, of Reinholds,
formerly of Temple, passed away September 8, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital, where she was a patient.
She was the wife of the late George A. Wentzel Sr. They were married for 31 years prior to his passing in 1984.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Claude H. and Mary L. (Heath) Hardinger. Arlene was a garment worker most of her life and a catering assistant. She was a member of the Garment's Workers Union and enjoyed the casinos and traveling with her longtime companion, the late Clyde Gift.
She is survived by her five children: Rosemary, wife of Barry Schellinger, Lansdale; Linda A., wife of Kenneth Bachich, Reinholds; George A. Wentzel Jr., husband of
Janet, Muhlenberg; Barry C. Wentzel, husband of Donna, Blandon; and Michael S. Wentzel; friend Michele Styer, Temple; four siblings: Mary Glass, Kenhorst; Irvin Hardinger, N.C.; Richard Hardinger, Laureldale; Betty, wife of William Hartline, Kenhorst; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frank H. Wentzel, in 1987; her sister, Ruth Maurer; and her brother, Norman Hardinger.
Celebration of Life service on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. will officiate. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, from 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019