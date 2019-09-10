Home

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Arlene (Hardinger) Wentzel

Arlene (Hardinger) Wentzel Obituary

Arlene M. Wentzel, 83, of Reinholds,

formerly of Temple, passed away September 8, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital, where she was a patient.

She was the wife of the late George A. Wentzel Sr. They were married for 31 years prior to his passing in 1984.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Claude H. and Mary L. (Heath) Hardinger. Arlene was a garment worker most of her life and a catering assistant. She was a member of the Garment's Workers Union and enjoyed the casinos and traveling with her longtime companion, the late Clyde Gift.

She is survived by her five children: Rosemary, wife of Barry Schellinger, Lansdale; Linda A., wife of Kenneth Bachich, Reinholds; George A. Wentzel Jr., husband of

Janet, Muhlenberg; Barry C. Wentzel, husband of Donna, Blandon; and Michael S. Wentzel; friend Michele Styer, Temple; four siblings: Mary Glass, Kenhorst; Irvin Hardinger, N.C.; Richard Hardinger, Laureldale; Betty, wife of William Hartline, Kenhorst; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Frank H. Wentzel, in 1987; her sister, Ruth Maurer; and her brother, Norman Hardinger.

Celebration of Life service on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. will officiate. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, from 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
