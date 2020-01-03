|
Arlene M. Zellers, 90, formerly of Bern Twp., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in ManorCare, Laureldale. She was the wife of Walter B. Zellers, who died June 19, 2006. They were married on June 5, 1948 and celebrated 58 years of marriage at the time of his death. Born in Centre Twp., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Adams) Bagenstose. Arlene first worked for the Mohrsville Paper Box Factory. She then worked as a folder for 17 years for the Crown Knitting Mill, Mohrsville, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. Arlene and her husband enjoyed going to carnivals in the summer and church picnics. Arlene is survived by one son, Robert W. Zellers, widower of Jeanette M. (Jarsocrak) Zellers, Reading; two step-grandsons; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, twins, Ira Bagenstose and Irene (Bagenstose) Moser. Services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020