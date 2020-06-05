Arline L. Rentschler
Arline L. Rentschler, born July 16, 1921 in Reading, PA, to Carl and Lillian Lawrence, Arline was the wife of the late Adam H. Rentschler to whom she was married for 62 years. She passed away May 28, 2020 at Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, PA, where she had been a resident for the past fifteen years. Arline was a graduate of Reading High school, class of 1938 and a graduate of Reading Area Community College in 1983. She retired from Carpenter Technology where she was an administrative assistant. Arline was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, a Camp Fire Girls Leader, lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, and was also an outstanding bridge player. Arline was predeceased by her brother, Fred Lawrence and is survived by a daughter, Jeanne and her husband Steve Hitz, and a son Mark and his partner, Cat Davis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Vision Resource Center of Berks County, 2020 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
