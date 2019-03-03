Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arline (Adam) Leibensperger.

Arline M. (Adam) Leibensperger, 91, of Kutztown, passed away on Thursday,

February 28, 2019, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township.

Born January 2, 1928, in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Lottie (Gruber) and David Adam. She and her husband, Charles M.

Leibensperger, who passed away in 1968, were married on June 12, 1954.

Arline worked as a clerk at Second National Bank,

Allentown. She was a member of the Hoch-Balthaser Post 480, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Kutztown, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School and the Allentown Business

College.

Arline is survived by her son, David A. Leibensperger, husband of Donna L. (Bollinger) Leibensperger, Kutztown; and her grandchildren: Joshua, Joel and Janna.

Along with her parents and husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her half sister, Emma Pipp, in 2007.

Memorial services for Arline will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in

Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arline's memory to Life's Choices Kutztown, 443 W. Main St.,

Kutztown, PA 19530.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Arline and her

family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



