Arline Schearer

Arline W. Schearer, 100, of Shillington, passed away August 5, 2020 at 3:31 AM in her residence. She was the widow of Richard L. Schaefer who was killed in action in WWII and John F. Schearer who passed January 10, 1989. Born in Shillington, she was a daughter of the late Nathan & Ella (Hertzog) White. She was a member of Immanuel UCC, Shillington and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Keystone Fire Company #1 of Shillington and a former election poll worker. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed day trips with the Sr. citizens groups. She enjoyed making Fasnacht donuts and Christmas cookies. She was said to be the cookie maker for all of Shillington. She is survived by her children – John F. Schearer, Jr. husband of Marian, Enfield, CT, Nancy J. Schearer, Shillington, her sister – Jean Jones, Shillington, her grandsons – John D. “Jay” Schearer husband of Emily, Simpsonville, SC, Andrew M. Schearer husband of Tara, Enfield, CT and her great grandchildren – Shaphan, Scarlett and Grant. In addition to her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by her brothers – Albert, Raymond “Raym”, Howard and Richard. Graveside services for Arline and John will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Please remember Arline by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com