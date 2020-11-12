Arline V. (Moser) Moss Arline V. (Moser) Moss, 101, formerly of Mertztown, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown, where she was a resident since 2012. She was the widow of James Moss, Sr., who died on April 29, 1995. Born in Longswamp Township, Arline was a daughter of the late Oscar F. and Sallie E. (Hilbert) Moser. Arline spent her life as a Homemaker taking care of and raising her family. Along with her husband James, Arline was predeceased by her three sons, James Moss, Jr. in 1993, Paul J. Moss, Sr. in 1994 and Warren L. Moss in 2008; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Moser-Pennypacker; brother, Ernest Moser; half-sister, Roberta Geist; and half-brothers, Carl Geist and Robert Geist. She is survived by 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren. Services for Arline and burial in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale, will be held privately by her family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc. Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.Ludwickfh.com
.