Arlington Lester Kline, II, “Skip”, 78, of Windsor Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the husband of Emma C. (Wagner) Kline. They were married on July 27, 1963 and celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Arlington L. and Dorothy (Schaeffer) Kline. Arlington was a dairy farmer for many years. He then worked for Security Guards, Inc., Wyomissing. Arlington was a member of Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle. He was a member of the Union Fire Company No. 1 and beneficial association, Hamburg. Arlington enjoyed watching baseball and wrestling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Arlington L. Kline, III, and his wife Kimberly, Reading; Lisa M. (Kline), wife of Richard Degurski, Ocean Twp., New Jersey; and Lori J. (Kline) Culver, companion of Shane Werley, Shartlesville; six grandchildren: Brian, Shayna, Alyssa, Caitlin, Steven and Lyndsey; and four great-grandchildren: Everest, Aspyn, Scarlett and Joel. Arlington is also survived by one brother: Bruce Kline, Tilden Twp.; and Donna Trabosh, Lenhartsville. He was predeceased by a brother: Kenneth Kline and a sister: Dottie Ann Kline. Services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm from Zion’s Church, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church Wednesday 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Everyone attending is encouraged to follow CDC protocols. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc. Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
