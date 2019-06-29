Arndre B. Waller, 52, of Reading, passed Saturday, June, 22, 2019.

Born February 17th, 1967, in Pottstown, Pa., Arndre was raised in Reading by his

father, Phillip Waller Sr., and Narcie Rodgers-Waller.

Arndre was known for his quirkiness and break dancing as part of the "South Side Breakers" in his adolescence. He will be remembered for his big smile, positive outlook on life and spending time with his family.

Arndre is survived by four children: ShyAnn Donaldson, Isis T. Waller, Jadan Waller and Jerod Waller; grand-children, Manuel Cook and Johnnie Nelson; sisters: Wanda Lee Rodgers, Gloria Waller, Narcie Waller and Jamie Harris-Wright.

He was predeceased by his mother, Narcie "California" Waller; father, Phillip Waller Sr.; and his two brothers,

Leroy Waller and Phillip Waller Jr.

A viewing and funeral service will be held Monday, from 2 to 5:00 p.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc.

