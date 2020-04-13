|
Arnold A. Orchowski of Buckingham Township, PA died on Saturday April 11, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, PA. He was 91. Born in Reading, PA, son of the late Andrew and Cecilia Palacz Orchowski, he was a longtime resident there and Ringwood, NJ until moving to Buckingham Springs seven years ago. After earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lafayette College, Arnold served in the US Air Force in its Office of Special Investigations during the Korean War. Upon completing his service, he began a long and successful career with AT&T and Bell Labs in its Engineering Divisions. Arnold had varied interests in which he excelled; he was a remarkable Bridge player as well as a top flight bowler. He was an active member of the Solebury United Methodist Church. Father of the late Michael Orchowski, he is survived by his wife, Hazel Zimmerman Orchowski; a daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne J. and Ned O’Byrne of Yardley, PA; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Arthur A. and Debra Orchowski of Three Bridges, NJ, Phillip J. Orchowski of New Hope, PA and Joseph and Cindy Orchowski of Lynchburg, VA; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will be buried at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. A commemoration of Arnold’s life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020