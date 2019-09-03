|
|
Arnold Much, 72, passed away in his Spring Township residence on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was married for 39 years to his wife, Lynda M. (Dastra) Much. Born in Knesebeck, Germany, he was a son of the late Herbert and Margarete (Bahm) Much.
He was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1965. Arnold worked for almost 40 years at Garden State
Tanning Inc. and retired as a plant superintendent. Arnold was a man who enjoyed having some fun. He liked to shoot pool, fish, cook and dance. He loved watching his
grandchildren's games and other activities. Most of all,
Arnold enjoyed time spent with his family.
Arnold is survived by his daughter Kristie L., wife of
Stephen D. Brunner, of Wyomissing.; and his
grandchildren, Aubrey L. Brunner and Darren J. Brunner, both of Wyomissing. He is also survived by his brothers: Alfred, husband of Susan Much, Edwin, husband of Sherry Much, and Edmund, husband of Ruth Much.
He is predeceased by his brother Waldemar.
Services for Arnold will be private at the convenience of his family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019