Artemus Thomas McDonald passed away peacefully March 31, 2020 in his residence at Sacred Heart Villa, Laureldale. He was the husband of Margaret (Bush) McDonald whom he married Sep. 26, 1948. The son of the late William H. and Carrie V. (Widdows) McDonald, he was born June 19, 1926 in Coatesville, Chester Co., PA. Artemus was employed by Lukens Steel in Coatesville, PA before he enlisted in the US Navy during WWII. He was based on Guam in the Pacific. Art moved his family from Coatesville to Reading in 1959. Soon after, he started working at Western Electric, eventually retiring from the A.T.&T. Reading Plant in 1988. He donated to many causes which kept him well supplied with return address labels and calendars. He was determined to win the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, but never did. He always considered himself a winner when he got to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, always interested in how they were doing. Art was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and always enjoyed watching Penn State football games. He was an avid bowler, competing in leagues with his AT&T team. An easy going man, Art rarely wasted any time in anger, going with the flow of life right to the end. In addition to his wife, Margaret, he is survived by his daughter Deborah Jean, wife of James R. Freeman, Shoemakersville; his grandson Brian M. Freeman, husband of Krista (Hosemann) and their children, Holden and Everly, Auburn; his granddaughter Sara L. Freeman-Musser and her son Brody D. Musser; nephew John Nichols and his wife Cynthia; nieces Penny (Nichols) Ash, wife of Sheldon; Sherry (Nichols) Coles, widow of Brian and Tammy Nichols, widow of Brian (Vandergrift). He was predeceased by his parents; half siblings: Emma (McDonald) Mason-Schaeffer and Leroy McDonald; siblings: John McDonald; Anna Elizabeth (McDonald) Townsend; Harvey Lewis McDonald Sr; Mary Emma (McDonald) Conaway; Robert and Virginia May McDonald. He was also predeceased by a son, Artemus Thomas McDonald Jr and a niece, Holly Nichols. The family would like to express their appreciation for the personal caring attention provided for Art by all of the staff at Sacred Heart Villa during his entire residency there, as well as the staff of Caring Hospice for their comforting care during his final days. A private casketed graveside service for the family will be held at Goodwill United Methodist Cemetery, Elverson, PA, with full Naval Military Honors. As soon as safely possible, a Celebration of Life gathering will be organized for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a . Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.cotm. Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020